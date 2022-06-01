Rally Communitas to go public through deal with Americas Technology SPAC
Jun. 01, 2022 2:32 PM ETAmericas Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Rally Communitas Corp. agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ATA).
- The transaction values Rally at pro forma enterprise value of $208 million, according to a statement. The combined entity, to be renamed Rally Mobility Corp., is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol RLLY. The deal is expected to close in Q4.
- Rally's main product is a bus rideshare which aggregates individuals going to large events, creating bus trips on-demand. Rally’s marketplace includes 3,000 small businesses that each own approximately 10 buses.
- Rally will be led by its CEO and founder Numaan Akram. Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used by Rally for to scale existing routes and launch additional routes, as well as for general working capital purposes.
- Chardan is acting as sole financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to Rally. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as legal counsel to Rally. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel to ATA
- SPAC Americas Technology (ATA) went public in December 2020.