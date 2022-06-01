Societal CDMO gets ~$1M contract for clinical trials of AmyriAD's Alzheimer’s therapy AD101
Jun. 01, 2022 2:35 PM ETSocietal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) said it was selected by AmyriAD Pharma to provide its services to support an ongoing clinical development of AmyriAD's Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapy AD101.
- Societal noted that AmyriAD has successfully completed phase 2 trials of AD101 and is planning to begin two phase 3 studies of the compound.
- Under the terms of the contract, which is valued at ~$1M, Societal will execute clinical trial services to support the starting of phase 3 and phase 4 studies of AD101.
- The activities will include packaging, carding, kitting and labeling AD101, matching placebo and an active comparator compound. Societal will be responsible for storing the prepared materials and distributing them to trial sites globally, according to a June 1 press release.
- The company said these activities will be conducted in collaboration at Societal's contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) facilities in Georgia and California.