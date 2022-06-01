Bill requiring Congress to disclose cryptocurrency holdings, transactions introduced

Jun. 01, 2022 2:36 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

House Democratic Reps. Slotkin, Phillips, Houlahan And Allred Introduce The "Shutdown to End All Shutdowns (<a href=SEAS) Act"' data-id="1090938574" data-type="getty-image" width="1536px" height="1024px" srcset="https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1090938574/image_1090938574.jpg?io=getty-c-w750, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1090938574/image_1090938574.jpg?io=getty-c-w1280 2x">

Zach Gibson/Getty Images News

  • U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) introduced on Wednesday a bipartisan bill that would require members of Congress to disclose all cryptocurrency holdings and transactions for themselves, their spouses, and their dependent children.
  • Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) is the bill's original co-lead.
  • The bill is meant to tighten House and Senate ethics guidelines. Slotkin also is co-sponsoring a bill to ban for-profit companies from establishing a political action committee to influence political campaigns. In the 2020 election cycle, corporate PACs contributed more than $172M to federal candidate, Slotkin said.
  • "The body that is set to provide oversight of crypto should have to publicly declare their own investments," she said in a statement.
  • In February, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam asked that his agency be allowed more power to oversee the crypto market.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.