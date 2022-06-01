Bill requiring Congress to disclose cryptocurrency holdings, transactions introduced
Jun. 01, 2022 2:36 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) introduced on Wednesday a bipartisan bill that would require members of Congress to disclose all cryptocurrency holdings and transactions for themselves, their spouses, and their dependent children.
- Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) is the bill's original co-lead.
- The bill is meant to tighten House and Senate ethics guidelines. Slotkin also is co-sponsoring a bill to ban for-profit companies from establishing a political action committee to influence political campaigns. In the 2020 election cycle, corporate PACs contributed more than $172M to federal candidate, Slotkin said.
- "The body that is set to provide oversight of crypto should have to publicly declare their own investments," she said in a statement.
- In February, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam asked that his agency be allowed more power to oversee the crypto market.
