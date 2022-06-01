GoodRx falls as downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird
Jun. 01, 2022 2:39 PM ETGDRXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla downgraded GoodRx Holdings (GDRX -5.3%) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $7, down from $10.
- The company's Q1 report highlighted disruption associated with a specific grocer, now "well understood" to be Kroger, and his latest proprietary analysis of pricing across several platforms leaves him incrementally concerned about the company's ability to recover this volume and alleviate this type of risk with other partners.
- While it is "certainly still possible" that this issue can be resolved favorably at "a reset valuation level," he now has a more cautious stance, Kesavabhotla added.
- Since the start of 2022, GoodRx Holdings shares were down around 77%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 80%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Hold rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Strong Sell.