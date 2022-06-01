Airline stocks fell in unison on Wednesday as optimism on summer travel demand was overshadowed by rising jet fuel prices and lingering labor shortages.

The downside action for shares of many stocks populating the sector presents a stark pivot from pre-market action for the group after Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL -4.3%) raised revenue forecasts for the second quarter. Indeed, United Airlines (UAL -3.9%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -2.6%), and American Airlines (AAL -2.9%) all opened in the green alongside Delta after the report was released as a turn back to profitability promised by many airlines in late April appeared within reach.

However, the positive open proved short-lived as focus shifted to capacity cuts and fuel cost increases also included in the updated guidance drew scrutiny. The latter figure in particular was a point of contention for market participants as continued increases in fuel prices flow through to airfares and test the will of weakening consumers to spend on air travel.

“During the initial phase of the pandemic, consumers prioritized brand trust, which they equated with health and safety measures,” a recent PWC Travel Sentiment Survey notes. “For those who have traveled since May, however, price is now the top consideration for both airlines and hotels.”

While anecdotal, it stands to reason that continued increases in airfares amidst inflationary pressures on the consumer will result in dampened demand in coming quarters. As much of the bullishness built into the sector in recent months is predicated on surging demand, airline operators are left to perform a delicate dance in order to maintain both customers and profits.

However, the balancing act to protect bottom lines also pertains to labor costs.

On Wednesday afternoon, United Airlines (UAL) indicated it plans to expand its training center in Denver in order to facilitate large-scale training of new pilots it needs to shore up its schedule. The new, $100 million project is slated for completion in the next year as United attempts to woo potential pilots to the airline against significant competition.

Like other carriers, United is facing intense competition for pilots as the industry recovers from the Covid pandemic. The airline is planning to hire about 10,000 pilots between now and the end of the decade, Champion said. The Chicago-based carrier expects to add about 2,000 pilots this year.

United Airlines (UAL -3.9%) CEO Scott Kirby noted that US air carriers are aiming to hire 13,000 pilots by year's end, double the individuals expected to enter the field. As a result, competition for pilots is a primary concern for carriers trying to avoid widespread cancellations.

"The pilot shortage for the industry is real, and most airlines are simply not going to be able to realize their capacity plan because there simply aren't enough pilots, at least not for the next five plus years," Kirby told analysts in April. "The other really large airlines will also probably be able to attract enough pilots − but for anyone else, I just don't think it's mathematically possible to meet the pilot demand for the capacity plans that are out there."

Thus far, United is the only airline to reach an agreement with its pilots union.

In any event, the competition to employ more pilots only adds to ballooning costs in the industry. As these costs continue to grow, there is building concern that consumers will no longer be keen to bear the brunt of price increases.

