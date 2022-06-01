Hormel Foods Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.07B (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.