Ciena Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2022 2:48 PM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $950.86M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CIEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.