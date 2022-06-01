Shell (NYSE:SHEL) received U.K. government approval Wednesday to develop the North Sea Jackdaw gas development, which has the potential to supply 6.5% of the country's natural gas production.

British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the Jackdaw gas field received final regulatory approval, pledging the U.K. must "source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security."

Shell (SHEL) resubmitted an environmental statement for Jackdaw's development in March after it was initially rejected on environmental grounds last October.

Under the new plan, Shell (SHEL) would seek to start production from the field, which has reserves of 120M-250M boe, by H2 2025.

The process comes as Britain struggles with soaring energy prices; Ofgem warned recently that Brits should brace for a 42% increase in utility bills this fall.