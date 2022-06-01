Commodities heavily represented among top 10 ETF outflow leaders for May

The top ten ETF outflow leaders watched a combined $17.8B exit the door in May, with commodities among the most heavily represented groups.

Beyond the commodity-related segments, the ETFs that led the exodus represented multiple other segments of the economy, including the financials and healthcare space.

See a breakdown of the top ten ETF outflow leaders for the month of May along with their year-to-date price action:

No. 10: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) -$821.5M, +51%.

No. 9: Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) -$903.1M, -9.8%.

No. 8: iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) -$1.13B, -14.5%.

No. 7: iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) -$1.43B, +41.3%.

No. 6: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) -$1.56B, +2.4%.

No. 5: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)-+$1.80B, -12.4%.

No. 4: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) -$1.98B, -2.1%.

No. 3: iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) -1.99B, -8.3%.

No. 2: Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) -$2.26B, -8.2%.

No. 1: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) -$3.95B, -11.2%.

All exchange traded fund flow data is per ETF.com.

At the other end of the spectrum, see which ten exchange traded funds attracted the most significant amount of investor capital for the month of May.