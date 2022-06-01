Designer Brands Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2022 2:54 PM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $810.7M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.