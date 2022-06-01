Toro Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2022 2:55 PM ETThe Toro Company (TTC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.