SpartanNash Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2022 2:56 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SpartanNash (SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.