75% off its IPO price, should you follow FTX's founder and buy Robinhood?

Financial trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has fallen 75% since its much-hyped IPO last summer. Still, high-profile investors see value in the company, as it sharpens its appeal for young retail investors with further pushes into cryptocurrency.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has taken a 7.6% stake in HOOD -- holdings worth more than half a billion dollars. Even with the company's recent struggles, should you follow Bankman-Fried and bet on the long-term future of HOOD?

Memes, Pandemic Demand and Declining Users

Robinhood came public last summer amid a rush of excitement. Pricing its IPO at $38 a share, the stock surged to an all-time high of $85 shortly after, in part fueled by some of the meme dynamics that made its trading platform so popular among retail traders in the first place.

Even before its public debut, HOOD was already famous (or perhaps infamous) on Wall Street for fueling the meme-stock craze that saw sudden surges in names like Gamestop (GME) and AMC (AMC). However, the trading platform also drew criticism for its handling of the GME trading spike early in 2021, when the company decided to restrict some trading amid the immense volatility.

HOOD's initial post-IPO surge quickly fizzled with the stock trending lower through most of the rest of the year and into 2022. The stock reached its all-time low of $7.71 in mid-May and has been hovering off that level since.

In Wednesday's intraday action, HOOD was sitting at $9.30, down about 50% since the end of 2021. The stock has fallen almost 90% since its peak and is sitting more than 75% off its IPO price.

Much of the recent decline has come amid concerns that HOOD's growth rate will continue to deteriorate from its pandemic highs. This tracks a general decline in confidence in the fintech sector, which received a boost from stimulus checks and a lack of other distractions during COVID.

This concern was highlighted by HOOD's last earnings report. Released in late April, the figures pointed to lower-than-expected results, including a decline in the number of users.

The company's Q1 revenue dropped to $357M compared to $522M in the same period last year. The number of monthly active users also retreated, falling to 15.9M compared to 17.3M at the end of Q4.

In the face of its weak financials, HOOD has attempted to cut costs. Headed into its earnings announcement, the firm announced that it had decided to slash the number of full-time employees by 9%.

Is HOOD a Buy?

Bankman-Fried's investment in HOOD has raised speculation of a potential merger with FTX (FTT-USD). However, the crypto billionaire has reportedly not discussed the matter with HOOD (at least as of mid-May).

Meanwhile, HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev has dodged the question about whether Bankman-Fried had discussed his investment before buying the large stake.

Looking at Wall Street as a whole, enthusiasm for the stock is rather subdued. HOOD has its defenders, with four Strong Buy ratings and one Buy rating.

However, fully two-thirds of the Wall Street community has a neutral to negative stance on the stock. Of the 15 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, seven give HOOD a Hold rating. Another three classify shares as an outright Sell.

For more on the bearish case for HOOD, read a deep dive by Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, who states simply "don't buy this." On the other side of the spectrum, fellow SA contributor Gary Alexander sees long-term value in the stock.