Tesla is said to be delaying deliveries of some long-range models

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA -2.0%) is delaying U.S. deliveries of some long-range models by up to a month, according to Reuters.

The reported delay is not unexpected after COVID disruptions in China impacted various parts of the supply chain.

New orders for Model Y will be delivered between December and March, per Tesla's website. Orders for the Model 3 are showing as being scheduled for delivery between September and December. Orders for the Model X now show delivery dates for February and March of next year.

Analysts have clipped estimates on Tesla's (TSLA) deliveries for Q2, but have for the most part held their annual deliveries forecast steady. Wedbush Securities' latest projection was for 277K deliveries in Q2 with the Shanghai lockdown impacting the production level. The firm sees 2022 deliveries for Tesla of 1.43M. The electric vehicle automaker delivered 310,047 vehicles in Q1.

