General Electric (NYSE:GE) expects price increases will bring in more than $500M in 2022 but also will seek to cut $2B in costs this year, CEO Larry Culp said Wednesday at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (presentation sildes).

The savings will come from cutting material costs, including dual sourcing and nearshoring, reducing labor and operating efficiency, Culp said, but "we don't want to get wrapped up in a price number when it is ultimately about margins."

Supply chain bottlenecks have made delivering products to customers the "number one" challenge for the company, Culp said, as all of GE's (GE) businesses are coping with a "host of challenges" in satisfying customer demand, but demand itself is not one of them - "We've got plenty of demand."

Culp also said a number of GE (GE) facilities, including in the U.S., have been forced to operate below full capacity during the past three months as many workers dealt with COVID-related quarantine, and the company's suppliers have been facing similar issues.

GE (GE) shares have lost ~30% since November, when the company announced its plan to split into three public companies.