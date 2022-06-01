Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares jumped more than 10% on Wednesday after the cloud computing company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and issued guidance that was seen as "a major relief" by some Wall Street analysts.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating on Salesforce (CRM) shares and a target price of $225 a share, noted that Salesforce (CRM) is seen as a bellwether for tech and with it reporting outside of the normal schedule, investors were "laser focused" on its report and comments to see if there were any signs of weakness. Instead, it was the opposite.

In addition to Salesforce (CRM) reporting first-quarter revenue of $7.41B, which edged above analysts' estimates of $7.38B in sales, Ives said in a research that the company "gave mixed guidance that was much better than the Street was fearing and will be a key shot in the arm for the tech bulls."

San Francisco-based Salesforce (CRM) said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $7.69B and $7.7B, compared to estimates of $7.77B. For its entire 2023 fiscal year, Salesforce (CRM) expects adjusted earnings to be between $4.74 and $4.76 a share, compared to a previous outlook of $4.62 to $4.64 a share.

On the company's earnings call, co-CEO Marc Benioff said there had been a "whirlwind" of recent business activity, while co-CEO Bret Taylor added that the "digital transformation trends that accelerated during the pandemic are moving full steam ahead."

Bank of America analyst Brad Sills also called the first-quarter results "solid," noting that a beat and raise for revenue and margin show the "strategic value" of Salesforce's (CRM) customer stack is resonating with large businesses and there is a "renewed discipline" on operating expenses that should help drive "meaningful margin expansion and [free cash flow]."

Earlier this month, Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry raised his rating on Salesforce's (CRM) stock to buy from neutral, but Wall Street didn't respond in a positive manner.