Cannabis cultivator Bright Green stock plunges 28%

Jun. 01, 2022 3:33 PM ETBGXXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Cannabis Industry And Investments Exploding In Profits Concept High Quality

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Cannabis cultivator Bright Green's (BGXX) stock plunged 28% in afternoon trading Wednesday.

Shares of the newly public company opened at $5.20, reaching a high of $5.45 in early trading and a low of $3.60 in mid-afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $3.66, down 28%, at around 3:00 p.m.

BGXX shares have been volatile since the company went public through a direct listing on May 17 with a reference price of $8 per share. The stock soared during its first two sessions before shifting gears and has fallen 56% over the past five sessions.

For a more in-depth view of Bright Green, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Bright Green Files for US Direct Listing”.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.