MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is initiated on Wednesday with an Outperform rating and $50 price target at BMO Capital, which expects the company will "benefit from persistent tightness and robust pricing for magnet rare earth products fueled by the energy transition."

BMO's Robin Fiedler sees the stock as attractive currently as MP (MP) "expands downstream for long-term growth and Chinese supply chain circumvention," and believes the company "can overcome non-trivial technical hurdles ahead given its strong balance sheet and government/auto-OEM support."

Fiedler notes MP (MP) is adding rare earth separation capacity to internally produce NdPr oxide by year-end, which should provide "a jolt to already robust earnings thereafter," adding that MP has $300M-plus annual cash flow generation potential on top of $550M of existing net cash to fully fund ~$700M of mid-term capex.

"Phenomenal execution" makes MP Materials (MP) a buy, Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.