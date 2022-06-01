MP Materials gets Buy recommendation at BMO as rare earths pure-play

Jun. 01, 2022 3:56 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Wheel loader unloading sand into mining truck at the open pit

Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is initiated on Wednesday with an Outperform rating and $50 price target at BMO Capital, which expects the company will "benefit from persistent tightness and robust pricing for magnet rare earth products fueled by the energy transition."

BMO's Robin Fiedler sees the stock as attractive currently as MP (MP) "expands downstream for long-term growth and Chinese supply chain circumvention," and believes the company "can overcome non-trivial technical hurdles ahead given its strong balance sheet and government/auto-OEM support."

Fiedler notes MP (MP) is adding rare earth separation capacity to internally produce NdPr oxide by year-end, which should provide "a jolt to already robust earnings thereafter," adding that MP has $300M-plus annual cash flow generation potential on top of $550M of existing net cash to fully fund ~$700M of mid-term capex.

"Phenomenal execution" makes MP Materials (MP) a buy, Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.