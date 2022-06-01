NetApp Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.68B in-line

Jun. 01, 2022 4:02 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NetApp press release (NASDAQ:NTAP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.68B (+7.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Q4 billings were $2.02 billion, an increase of 16% year-over-year
  • Q4 product revenue grew 6% year-over-year to $894 million, the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth
  • NetApp Public Cloud annualized revenue run rate increased 68% year-over-year to $505 million
  • All-flash array annualized net revenue run rate increased 12% year-over-year to $3.2 billion
  • $1.05 billion returned to shareholders in fiscal year 2022, 86% of cash from operations; 106% of free cash flow.
  • For FQ1, Net revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.475 billion to $1.625 billion, Non-GAAP Earnings per share $1.05 - $1.15.
  • For 2023, Net revenues are expected to grow in the range of 6% to 8%, Non-GAAP Earnings per share $5.40 - $5.60.
