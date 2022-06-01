Histogen stock slides on plans to execute 1-for-20 reverse stock split
Jun. 01, 2022 4:04 PM ETHistogen Inc. (HSTO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is implementing a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective June 2, 2022.
- As a result, every 20 shares of the company’s common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically reclassified into one new share of common stock.
- No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the split.
- The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis from June 3, 2022.
- The move is aimed at reducing the number of shares of common stock outstanding and proportionately increase the market price of the common stock in order to meet the continuing listing requirements of the Nasdaq.
- HSTO shares down 17% in extended trading