Pure Storage Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.20, revenue of $620.4M beats by $98.66M
Jun. 01, 2022 4:05 PM ET By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pure Storage press release (NYSE:PSTG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $620.4M (+50.3% Y/Y) beats by $98.66M.
- Shares +12.4%.
- Subscription services revenue $219.2 million, up 35% year-over-year
- Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue $899.8 million, up 29% year-over-year
- Remaining Performance Obligations $1.4 billion, up 26% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin 68.7%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.6%
- GAAP operating loss $(4.6) million; non-GAAP operating income $85.4 million
- GAAP operating margin (0.7)%; non-GAAP operating margin 13.8%
- Guidance Q2: Revenue Approx. $635 Million (vs. consensus $604.64M); Non-GAAP Operating Income $75M; Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approx 11.8%
- Guidance FY: Revenue Approx. $2.66 Billion (vs. consensus $2.59B); Non-GAAP Operating Income $320M; Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approx 12%