Boyd Gaming declares $0.15 dividend; boosts stock buyback plan

Jun. 01, 2022 4:09 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.04%
  • Payable July 15; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June 29.
  • The board of directors also authorized a $500M increase to the company's existing share repurchase program. The authorization will allow the company to continue share repurchases as it concludes its previous repurchase authorizations, totaling $361M.
  • CEO comment: "This additional share repurchase authorization further reinforces our commitment to pursuing a balanced, robust capital return program. We intend to maintain repurchase activity of approximately $100 million per quarter, augmented from time to time by opportunistic repurchases."
  • See BYD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.