Boyd Gaming declares $0.15 dividend; boosts stock buyback plan
Jun. 01, 2022 4:09 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.04%
- Payable July 15; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June 29.
- The board of directors also authorized a $500M increase to the company's existing share repurchase program. The authorization will allow the company to continue share repurchases as it concludes its previous repurchase authorizations, totaling $361M.
- CEO comment: "This additional share repurchase authorization further reinforces our commitment to pursuing a balanced, robust capital return program. We intend to maintain repurchase activity of approximately $100 million per quarter, augmented from time to time by opportunistic repurchases."
- See BYD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.