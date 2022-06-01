GameStop Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.08 misses by $0.86, revenue of $1.38B beats by $60M

Jun. 01, 2022 4:07 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • GameStop press release (NYSE:GME): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.08 misses by $0.86.
  • Revenue of $1.38B (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships contributed to the Company's growth in the quarter.
  • Inventory was $917.6 million at the close of the quarter, compared to $570.9 million at the close of the prior year’s first quarter.
  • Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $1.035 billion as well as no debt other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.
  • Shares -5.72%.
