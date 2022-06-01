Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01, revenue of $6.7B misses by $100M
Jun. 01, 2022 4:07 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise press release (NYSE:HPE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $6.7B (flat Y/Y) misses by $100M.
- Shares -3.4%.
- Gross margins remain strong despite ongoing supply chain constraints and inflationary environment: GAAP of 32.4%, down 170 basis points from the prior-year period primarily due to $105 million of Russia-related charges; Non-GAAP of 34.2%, down 10 basis points from the prior-year period
- Cash flow from operations of $379 million and free cash flow of ($211) million, in line with normal seasonality.
- Reiterates fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 3%-4% adjusted for currency
- FQ3 2022: Estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.32 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.54 (vs. consensus $0.51)
- Fiscal 2022: Updates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.17 to $1.31 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS back to the original outlook of $1.96 to $2.10 (vs. consensus $2.09)