Elastic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.05, revenue of $239.36M beats by $6.98M
Jun. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Elastic press release (NYSE:ESTC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $239.36M (+34.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.98M.
- Elastic Cloud revenue was $87.7 million, an increase of 71% year-over-year, or 72% on a constant currency basis.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.9 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -3%.
- Operating cash flow was -$3.1 million with adjusted free cash flow of -$5.3 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $860.9 million as of April 30, 2022.
- Total subscription customer count was over 18,600, compared to over 17,900 in Q3 FY22, and over 15,000 in Q4 FY21.
- Total customer count with Annual Contract Value greater than $100,000 was over 960, compared to over 890 in Q3 FY22, and over 730 in Q4 FY21.
- Net Expansion Rate was just under 130%, and was flat compared to Q3 FY22.
- Q1 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be between $244 million and $246 million, representing 27% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (32% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint).
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -3.8% and -2.8%.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.20 and $0.16, assuming between 94.0 million and 95.0 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.
- Shares -7.98%.