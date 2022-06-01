UiPath Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.03, revenue of $245.07M beats by $19.7M
Jun. 01, 2022
- UiPath press release (NYSE:PATH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $245.07M (+31.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.7M.
- Shares -0.18%.
- ARR of $977.1 million increased 50 percent year-over-year.
- Net new ARR of $51.8 million.
- Dollar based net retention rate of 138 percent.
- GAAP gross margin was 82 percent.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 85 percent.
- Net cash used in operations was $52.9 million
- Q2 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $229 million to $231 million (vs. consensus $229.46M); ARR in the range of $1,040 million to $1,042 million as of July 31, 2022; Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(60) million to $(55) million
- FY Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1,085 million to $1,090 million (vs. consensus $1.08B); ARR in the range of $1,220 million to $1,225 million as of January 31, 2023; Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $10 to $15 million