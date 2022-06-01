Laredo leads energy higher, but refining margins and natural gas not far behind
- Laredo Petroleum (LPI) rallied ~20% Wednesday, after the company announced a $200m share repurchase Tuesday.
- Along with Q4 results, the company planned to allocated 100% of free cash flow to debt reduction in 2022; however, given the rise in oil prices (USO) and rally in gas prices (UNG), the company is now looking to buy back 14% of shares outstanding.
- Natural gas (NG1:COM) posted a banner day, up over 7.5%, after the EIA reported March gas exports hit a record 20.6bcf/d (> 20% of production).
- Refining margins were not far behind, after jumping ~12% Tuesday, diesel margins in Europe jumped ~12% again Wednesday; New York harbor gasoline and diesel cracks both traded above $50 per barrel Wednesday.
- Even with oil nearly flat on the day, levered oil names like W&T (WTI), Kosmos (KOS) and Centennial (CDEV) outperformed, up 7-9%; gas names like Southwestern (SWN) and EQT (EQT) rallied 4-6% and refiners CVR (CVI), Delek (DK) and Par (PARR) rose by ~5%.