Laredo leads energy higher, but refining margins and natural gas not far behind

Jun. 01, 2022 4:16 PM ETPARR, DK, CVI, EQT, SWN, CDEV, KOS, WTI, USO, UNG, NG1:COM, LPIBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Laredo Petroleum (LPI) rallied ~20% Wednesday, after the company announced a $200m share repurchase Tuesday.
  • Along with Q4 results, the company planned to allocated 100% of free cash flow to debt reduction in 2022; however, given the rise in oil prices (USO) and rally in gas prices (UNG), the company is now looking to buy back 14% of shares outstanding.
  • Natural gas (NG1:COM) posted a banner day, up over 7.5%, after the EIA reported March gas exports hit a record 20.6bcf/d (> 20% of production).
  • Refining margins were not far behind, after jumping ~12% Tuesday, diesel margins in Europe jumped ~12% again Wednesday; New York harbor gasoline and diesel cracks both traded above $50 per barrel Wednesday.
  • Even with oil nearly flat on the day, levered oil names like W&T (WTI), Kosmos (KOS) and Centennial (CDEV) outperformed, up 7-9%; gas names like Southwestern (SWN) and EQT (EQT) rallied 4-6% and refiners CVR (CVI), Delek (DK) and Par (PARR) rose by ~5%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.