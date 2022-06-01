Atreca announces corporate reorganization, to cut workforce by more than 25%
Jun. 01, 2022 4:16 PM ETAtreca, Inc. (BCEL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) on Wednesday said it would cut its workforce by more than 25% and will continue to focus on its cancer therapies ATRC-101, ATRC-301 and its other preclinical assets.
- The clinical-stage biotech said the corporate reorganization would extend its cash runway through 2023.
- The San Carlos, Calif.-based company is on track to report data from its ATRC-101 and ATRC-301 programs in H2 2022.
- Atreca continues to target one additional investigational new drug filing per year beginning with ATRC-301 in 2023.
- BCEL stock earlier closed -5.4% at $1.59.