Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) climbed ~17% in the post-market Wednesday after the clinical-stage precision oncology company announced a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) for its leading cancer candidate RP-3500.

The oral experimental drug, also known as camonsertib, is designed to target tumors with specific genetic mutations, including those in the ATM gene.

Per the terms, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will take over the development of RP-3500 with the potential to expand its studies into additional tumors and combination therapeutic regimens.

In return, Repare (RPTX) will receive $125M in upfront payments and up to $1.2 billion in additional payments, subject to the achievement of certain development, regulatory, commercial, and sales milestones.

The company is also eligible to receive royalties on global net sales of camonsertib ranging from high-single-digits to high-teens. Potential near-term payments from the deal stand at $55M.

Additionally, Repare (RPTX) will have the option to enter a 50/50 U.S. co-development and profit share arrangement, including the joint promotion of the drug subject to regulatory approval.

The deal comes after the company reported a ~9% decline in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 1Q 2022 compared to the 2022 year-end.