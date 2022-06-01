C3.ai Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.08, revenue of $72.32M beats by $1.04M
Jun. 01, 2022 4:20 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- C3.ai press release (NYSE:AI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $72.32M (+38.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.04M.
- Subscription revenue for the quarter was $56.3 million, an increase of 31% compared to $43.1 million one year ago.
- Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $58.5 million, representing an 81% gross margin, compared to $41.0 million, an increase of 43% one year ago.
- Non-GAAP RPO increased by 50% to $516.8 million, up from $345.1 million one year ago.
- With $992.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, we believe C3 AI is well positioned to sustain equity market turbulence and to continue to invest in growth through Enterprise AI innovation and sales expansion.
- Q1 Outlook: Total revenue $65.0 - $67M, Non-GAAP loss from operations ($23.0) - ($28.0)M.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue $308.0 - $316M, Non-GAAP loss from operations ($76.0) - ($86.0)M.
- Shares -19.84%.