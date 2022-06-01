Blue Apron stock surges postmarket after launch of meal kits on Walmart

Meal Delivery Service Blue Apron To Go Public On NYSE

Scott Eisen/Getty Images News

  • Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock surged 17% postmarket on Wednesday after the meal kit firm launched a new offering on Walmart.com (WMT) to drive customer growth.
  • Starting Wednesday, shoppers can buy a selection of meal kits without a subscription. The meal kits will be directly fulfilled by APRN.
  • APRN is the first and only meal-kit provider on the Walmart Marketplace platform, which serves millions of monthly active shoppers.
  • APRN is offering four meal kits that serve up to 12, with plans to expand the options available on the platform in the coming months.
  • The company's shares declined 54.5% YTD.
