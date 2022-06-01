Why did Upstart stock fall today? Volatility as financial conditions tighten
Jun. 01, 2022 4:25 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock slid 8.8% in Wednesday trading, following a trend of dipping after it makes some headway. In the previous four sessions, the stock climbed a total of 36%.
- A similar dynamic occurred earlier last month. From May 17 to 19, the stock fell 36% then gained 28% from May 20 to 25.
- The volatile nature of the stock isn't helped by general concerns over tightening of financial conditions as the Federal Reserve starts to shrink its balance sheet, a move called quantitative tightening.
- Note that on May 11, Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch downgraded Upstart (UPST) on concerns that the company kept some loans on its balance sheet to supplement loan origination.
- Also see, Upstart (UPST) has dropped nearly 90% from last year's high. Has the fintech become a buy?