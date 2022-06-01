Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares rebounded sharply in Wednesday’s extended session after reporting strong earnings for the first quarter.

The Florida-based online pet product retailer reported $2.43 billion in revenue and EPS of $0.04. Analysts had anticipated EPS to fall to a loss of $0.13 and revenue to reach $2.41B, a 12.6% jump from the prior year. The surprisingly positive EPS figure, the second in a row for the retailer, clearly served as a major catalyst for shares stark move to the upside after the print.

Shares gained nearly 30% at highs in after hours trading on Wednesday. The move more than makes up for a double-digit loss in the past week as anxiety built ahead of the earnings release.

“Fiscal year 2022 is off to a good start as we drove solid 14 percent top-line growth and delivered sequential improvements in gross margin and profitability,” CEO Sumit Singh explained. “Moving forward, Chewy’s value proposition is as compelling as ever and we continue to innovate robustly, attract customers with high lifetime values, drive engagement, and capture greater share of wallet.”

In terms of engagement, the company's shareholder letter reported that 4.2M new active users were added in the first quarter to bring total active users to 20.6M.

While the company noted a moderate decline in gross margin to 27.5% and anticipates continued problems with supply chain and inflation issues, management voiced confidence pricing power and flexibility to navigate these headwinds.

