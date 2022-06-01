ANI Pharma rises after hours on FDA approval for fludrocortisone acetate tablets
Jun. 01, 2022 4:30 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) said it got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic drug application for fludrocortisone acetate tablets.
- The Baudette, Minn.-based company's shares gained 6.1% to $32.39 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday.
- The approval was for ANIP's abbreviated new drug application for fludrocortisone acetate tablets, 0.1 mg.
- ANI’s Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets are the generic version of the reference listed drug (RLD) Florinef. A RLD is an approved drug product to which new generic versions are compared to show that they are bioequivalent.