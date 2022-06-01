ANI Pharma rises after hours on FDA approval for fludrocortisone acetate tablets

  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) said it got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic drug application for fludrocortisone acetate tablets.
  • The Baudette, Minn.-based company's shares gained 6.1% to $32.39 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday.
  • The approval was for ANIP's abbreviated new drug application for fludrocortisone acetate tablets, 0.1 mg.
  • ANI’s Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets are the generic version of the reference listed drug (RLD) Florinef. A RLD is an approved drug product to which new generic versions are compared to show that they are bioequivalent.
