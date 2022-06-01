nCino Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.02, revenue of $94.2M beats by $2.78M

nCino is providing guidance for its second quarter ending July 31, 2022, as follows:

Total revenues between $97 million and $98 million vs. $97.53M consensus.

Subscription revenues between $81.5 million and $82.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($6.5) million and ($7.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attribute to nCino per share of ($0.08) to ($0.09) vs. ($0.08) consensus.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2023 ending January 31, 2023, as follows: