nCino Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.02, revenue of $94.2M beats by $2.78M

Jun. 01, 2022 4:31 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • nCino press release (NASDAQ:NCNO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $94.2M (+51.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.78M.
  • Subscription Revenues of $79.2M, up 55% year-over-year
  • Organic Subscription Revenues of $65.6M, up 29% year-over-year

  • nCino is providing guidance for its second quarter ending July 31, 2022, as follows:

    • Total revenues between $97 million and $98 million vs. $97.53M consensus.
    • Subscription revenues between $81.5 million and $82.5 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($6.5) million and ($7.5) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss attribute to nCino per share of ($0.08) to ($0.09) vs. ($0.08) consensus.

    nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2023 ending January 31, 2023, as follows:

    • Total revenues between $401 million and $403 million vs. $402.66M consensus.
    • Subscription revenues between $341 and $343 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($24) million and ($26) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.28) to ($0.30) vs. ($0.30) consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.