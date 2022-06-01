nCino Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.02, revenue of $94.2M beats by $2.78M
Jun. 01, 2022 4:31 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- nCino press release (NASDAQ:NCNO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $94.2M (+51.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.78M.
- Subscription Revenues of $79.2M, up 55% year-over-year
- Organic Subscription Revenues of $65.6M, up 29% year-over-year
nCino is providing guidance for its second quarter ending July 31, 2022, as follows:
- Total revenues between $97 million and $98 million vs. $97.53M consensus.
- Subscription revenues between $81.5 million and $82.5 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between ($6.5) million and ($7.5) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss attribute to nCino per share of ($0.08) to ($0.09) vs. ($0.08) consensus.
nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2023 ending January 31, 2023, as follows:
- Total revenues between $401 million and $403 million vs. $402.66M consensus.
- Subscription revenues between $341 and $343 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between ($24) million and ($26) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.28) to ($0.30) vs. ($0.30) consensus.