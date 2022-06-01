Riot Blockchain CFO Jeff McGonegal to retire
- Jeff McGonegal, CFO of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), plans to retire from his position and transition to a new role as Senior Advisor to the company as of August 15th, 2022.
- McGonegal will be succeeded by Colin Yee, who currently served as the Head of Corporate & Financial Operations at the company.
- To ensure a smooth transition, McGonegal is likely to continue through the term of his employment agreement ending Feb. 7, 2023. The parties expect to enter into a consulting agreement, whereby McGonegal will continue supporting the company's strategic growth and operations.