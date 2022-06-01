Riot Blockchain CFO Jeff McGonegal to retire

Jun. 01, 2022 4:36 PM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jeff McGonegal, CFO of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), plans to retire from his position and transition to a new role as Senior Advisor to the company as of August 15th, 2022.
  • McGonegal will be succeeded by Colin Yee, who currently served as the Head of Corporate & Financial Operations at the company.
  • To ensure a smooth transition, McGonegal is likely to continue through the term of his employment agreement ending Feb. 7, 2023. The parties expect to enter into a consulting agreement, whereby McGonegal will continue supporting the company's strategic growth and operations.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.