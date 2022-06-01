Gannett reorganizes around two business units
Jun. 01, 2022 4:39 PM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is reorganizing its business structure, focusing on two distinct business units to pursue a strategy led by a focus on subscriptions.
- The company will organize around Gannett Media (to be led by Maribel Perez Wadsworth) and Digital Marketing Solutions (to be led by Kris Barton).
- Gannett Media will prioritize "content, news, business-to-business (B2B) and commitment to subscribers while continuing to accelerate Gannett’s digital subscriber growth," the company says. DMS will seek to "ensure loyalty from existing customers who value the platform while attracting new customers to engage with the available digital solutions."
- “This reorganization ensures our consumer and B2B businesses are strategically optimized for our next stage of growth with incredibly experienced leadership at the helm while championing our culture of inclusion and driving our long-term goals for sustainable revenue and cash flow growth,” says Gannett Chairman/CEO Michael Reed.
- “Improving the efficiency of our operations will enable the acceleration of Gannett’s digital future as a data and technology subscription-led business," he adds.