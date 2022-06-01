Sana Biotechnology to develop Washington manufacturing facility saving $100M
Jun. 01, 2022 4:44 PM ETSana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA)AMGN, BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) will shift its manufacturing operations to a site in Bothell, Wash., from Fremont, Calif., a move expected to lead to more than $100M in cost savings.
- Sana (SANA) is headquartered in Seattle.
- The biotech also appointed Snehal Patel as head of manufacturing and Julie Lepin as head of regulatory, safety, and quality.
- Patel was previously Global Head and Vice President for Cell Therapy Manufacturing at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Lepin was VP, Regulatory Affairs for Oncology, at Amgen (AMGN).
