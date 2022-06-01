Terminix Global divests pest management businesses in UK, Norway

Jun. 01, 2022

  • Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) said Wednesday it divested its pest management businesses in the U.K. and Norway.
  • The businesses were acquired by Norvestor VIII SCSp, a fund managed by Nordic mid-market private equity firm Norvestor Advisory.
  • TMX expects to record a loss on the sale of these businesses in the period ending Jun. 30.
  • The businesses were expected to generate ~$60M in revenue and less than $10M in adj. EBITDA during 2022.
  • The divestment and the completion of the antitrust review process in the U.S. satisfy two of the closing conditions to TMX's pending merger with Rentokil.
  • Remaining conditions to be satisfied include approval by TMX's and Rentokil's shareholders as well as the registration of Rentokil's American depositary shares with the SEC and subsequent listing on NYSE.
  • The merger remains on track for completion in H2 of 2022, with a targeted closing by the end of Q3.
