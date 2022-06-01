Nutritional beverage maker Glucose Health files for $30M IPO, uplisting to NYSE American

Nutritional beverage maker Glucose Health (OTCPK:GLUC) has filed to raise up to $30M through an initial public offering and uplist its shares to NYSE American.

The company said in a filing that it plans to offer units consisting of shares and warrants, but didn’t disclose the number or pricing. A filing fee schedule indicated the company may seek to raise up to $30M. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

Glucose Health hopes to list its shares on NYSE American under the symbol GLUC. The company plans to conduct a reverse stock split ahead of the listing, but didn’t disclose the ratio. The company’s shares currently trade OTC.

Based in Arkansas, Glucose Health manufactures, markets and distributes nutritional beverages infused with soluble fiber. The company is in the early stages of marketing its lead product, Glucodown, for diabetic and pre-diabetic consumers. It’s also planning to launch a second product called Fiber Up for consumers aged 45 or older.

Glucose Health posted a net loss of $339K on revenue of $954K for 2021.

