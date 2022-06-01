Radius Health to end development of Tymlos osteoporosis patch; shares down 6%
Jun. 01, 2022 5:08 PM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is ending development of the abaloparatide transdermal system, a patch version of its osteoporosis injection Tymlos, after the U.S. FDA said an additional pivotal trial is necessary.
- Shares are down 6% in after-hours trading.
- The company said a new trial would require more than $100M in additional capital over at least the next three years. Also, the new timeline would mean the earliest a launch could occur would be 2H 2025.
- Radius Health (RDUS) said it was open to third-party interest in the candidate.
- In December 2021, the Tymlos patch did not meet the primary endpoint -- non-inferiority to the Tymlos injection -- in a phase 3 trial.