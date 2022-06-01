Radius Health to end development of Tymlos osteoporosis patch; shares down 6%

Jun. 01, 2022 5:08 PM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

special health patch isolated on white background

pixinoo/iStock via Getty Images

  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is ending development of the abaloparatide transdermal system, a patch version of its osteoporosis injection Tymlos, after the U.S. FDA said an additional pivotal trial is necessary.
  • Shares are down 6% in after-hours trading.
  • The company said a new trial would require more than $100M in additional capital over at least the next three years. Also, the new timeline would mean the earliest a launch could occur would be 2H 2025.
  • Radius Health (RDUS) said it was open to third-party interest in the candidate.
  • In December 2021, the Tymlos patch did not meet the primary endpoint -- non-inferiority to the Tymlos injection -- in a phase 3 trial.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.