Fidelity Investments is said to severely cut several closely held tech companies, including social media platform Reddit (REDDIT) and unicorn payment provider Stripe (STRIP).

Fidelity funds marked down stakes in Reddit by more than a third in April from March and cut Stripe by 13%, according to a Bloomberg report from Tuesday, which cited company filings and data compiled by the news service. Fidelity also cut the valuations for Instacart (ICART) and Bytedance (BDNCE), the parent of TikTok.

The valuations cuts come after the Nasdaq 100 dropped 21% through the end of April. Online message board Reddit (REDDIT) confidentially filed to go public, submitting a draft registration statement with the SEC in December.

Fidelity cut Reddit (REDDIT) to $39.65 a share from $61.79, where the shares have been valued for the previous nine months, according to the report. Stripe shares were cut to $32.05, their lowest value since last March.

Bloomberg reported in January that Reddit was working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to go public this year at a valuation of as much as $15 billion.

Stripe (STRIP) was valued at valued at $95 billion in a fundraising round last March. Following reports that the company was in the early stages of preparing for an IPO, Stripe co-founder and President John Collison told CNBC in November that the payments tech firm is unlikely to launch an IPO soon.