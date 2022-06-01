AMC shares fall 10% as 'Top Gun' effect doesn't help theater chain

Jun. 01, 2022 5:12 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)GME, BB, BBBYBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor7 Comments

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A day after touting how much the release of the new Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick contributed to its strong Memorial Day weekend, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) was back in familiar meme-stock territory on Wednesday.

AMC (AMC) shares fell more than 10% on the day on no discernible news directly involving the movie-theater chain. AMC (AMC) has acted like a meme stock for the better part of a year, with its share price often engaging in wild swings fueled more often by Internet chatter and short-squeeze activity than the company's actual business dealings.

On May 27, AMC (AMC) shares posted their biggest one-day percentage gain in months, when they rose 18% in advance of the record-breaking weekend for Top Gun: Maverick. AMC (AMC) said Tuesday that with Maverick leading the weekend activity, more than 4 million people went to see a movie at one of its U.S. theaters, and more than 1 million attended a screening at one of the company's international locations.

Along with AMC (AMC), other so-called meme stocks took it on the chin, Wednesday. Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) shares fell 3%, and BlackBerry (BB) ended the day off by more than 5%.

GameStop (GME), considered by many to be the epitome of meme stocks, fell 2.7% on the day prior to reporting its first-quarter results. After U.S. stock markets closed, GameStop (GME) said first-quarter sales rose almost 8% from a year ago, to $1.38B, while its operating loss more than tripled, to $154M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.