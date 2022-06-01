Barclays nears a deal to acquire Kensington lending platform from Blackstone
Jun. 01, 2022 5:11 PM ETBarclays PLC (BCS), BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is close to reaching an agreement to acquire Kensington Mortgage's lending platform for specialty mortgage loans from owners Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Sixth Street, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- London-based Barclays (BCS) is in exclusive talks that could result in an agreement in coming weeks, they said, adding that a deal could value the business at more than £400M ($500M).
- Blackstone (BX) and Sixth Street are also selling the remaining parts of Kensington, which is a run-off portfolio. The private equity giant and TPG acquired Kensington from Investec in 2014, when Sixth Street was part of TPG.
- No final agreement has been reached and the talks could fail to result in a deal.
- Previously (Sept. 9, 2014) Blackstone (BX) teams with TPG to buy U.K. mortgage lender