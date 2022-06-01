Magnolia Oil slides after EnerVest affiliates offer 7.5M shares

Jun. 01, 2022 5:11 PM ETMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil and gas industry. Oil pump oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background, Increase in oil production

Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) -4.3% post-market on Wednesday after announcing a proposed underwritten block trade of 7.5M class A common shares by affiliates of EnerVest.
  • In connection with the offering, Magnolia (MGY) said it will buy 2M class B common shares from the selling stockholders at a price equal to the price at which the underwriter purchases the class A shares.
  • After the transactions, the selling stockholders will own more than 10.9M class A shares and more than 28.7M class B shares, or ~18% of Magnolia's (MGY) total outstanding shares.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) is a high-margin producer with strong growth and 100%-plus potential upside, Laurentian Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
