Wall Street succumbed to lingering worries about the economy on Wednesday, with the major averages finishing solidly in negative territory. Stocks retreated early in the day but cut their losses during the afternoon.

Pessimistic comments from JPMorgan's CEO contributed to the decline, with financial stocks suffering the brunt of the skepticism. This also put pressure on cryptocurrencies, sparking a double-digit percentage decline in Coinbase (COIN).

Lithium-related stocks also participated in the retreat. A cautious sector forecast from Goldman Sachs sparked selling in Livent (LTHM), Piedmont Lithium (PLL), Albemarle (ALB) and Lithium Americas (LAC).

Digital Turbine (APPS) was another standout decliner on the session, losing almost a quarter of its value on a disappointing earnings report.

Looking at some of the day's standout gainers, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) staged a rally in the wake of its upbeat quarterly update. Meanwhile, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Teekay Tankers (TNK) continued their recent march higher, setting new 52-week highs.

Sector In Focus

A negative analyst comment sparked selling among lithium-related stocks, as Goldman Sachs predicted that prices for the commodity will decline sharply in coming years. Lithium received a massive boost amid aggressive projections for battery demand but Goldman estimates that the bull market has now peaked.

Livent (LTHM) was among the biggest decliners in the group, giving back some of the gains it posted during May. The stock surged from just above $21 in late April to a 52-week high of $34.61 in late May. On Wednesday, shares dropped 14% to $27.25.

Elsewhere in the sector, Piedmont Lithium (PLL) dropped 13%. Albemarle (ALB) and Lithium Americas (LAC) were also lower, each falling by about 8%.

Standout Gainer

The release of earnings news prompted a rally in shares of Salesforce (CRM). With strong results and a well-received forecast, the stock surged almost 10%.

The provider of customer management software posted revenue for the quarter of $7.4B, a rise of 24% from last year. The company also topped projections on its bottom line, reassuring investors, who worried that the shaky economic situation would cut into the firm's sales.

CRM finished Wednesday's session at $176.07, an advance of $15.83 on the day. With the rally, the stock has continued to come off a 52-week low of $154.55 reached in mid-May.

Even with the earnings-inspired rally, CRM remains 33% lower over the past six months.

Standout Loser

The cryptocurrency complex suffered a bout of selling amid ongoing concerns about the economy. Hurt by the slide, crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) recorded a substantial decline, falling by 12% on the session.

Crypto was hurt by a high-profile macro call by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who told a conference that an economic "hurricane" was brewing. Hurt by the comments, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped almost 6%, while Ethereum (ETH-USD) declined more than 7%.

In this environment, COIN retreated $9.47 to finish trading at $68.63. Looking longer-term, COIN reached a 52-week low of $40.83 in mid-May. The stock has lost about 73% so far in 2022.

Notable New High

With energy stocks among the few sources of strength on Tuesday, investors continued to move into shares of companies involved in the supply chain for petroleum products. This included Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Teekay Tankers (TNK), which both rose to new 52-week highs.

TNK advanced $1.01 to close at $21.66. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week high of $22. This continued a long-term upswing for TNK, which has climbed 85% so far in 2022.

STNG ended the session at $34.82, an advance of $1.77 compared to the previous day's close. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week high of $35.65. The stock has jumped about 150% since the end of 2021.

Notable New Low

Accounting changes muddled an earnings report from Digital Turbine (APPS), sparking a 23% decline in the company's stock price. With the retreat, shares reached a new 52-week low.

The provider of an online monetization platform reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS that matched analysts' expectations. However, the company also revealed an accounting change that complicated comparisons to prior financial periods.

In addition, the company announced that it has identified "material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting" related to the presentation of certain revenue calculations. As a result, APPS has delayed filing its annual report.

Weighed down by the earnings news, APPS fell to an intraday 52-week low of $19.21. Shares trimmed their losses from there but still ended at $19.68, a decline of $5.75 on the day.

Wednesday's decline added to a longer-term slide. Shares have fallen about 68% so far in 2022.

