Fortis slips as Wells Fargo cuts to Sell-equivalent on valuation

Jun. 01, 2022 1:08 PM ETFortis Inc. (FTS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) -1.2% in Wednesday's trading after Wells Fargo downgraded shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a C$62 price target, citing relative valuation, saying the stock trades at a 5%-10% premium vs. U.S. regulated electric peers.

Fortis' (FTS) valuation is "arguably unwarranted given the U.S. peers have higher EPS growth prospects (6%-8% vs. 5%-6% for FTS), better balance sheets (FTS' FFO/debt ratio of 11% compares to 13%-18% for the peers) and better financial track records (FTS' EPS was flattish during the period '17-'21)," Wells Fargo's Neil Kalton wrote.

The analyst pointed to a couple of attractive transmission capex opportunities that could begin to flow in 2024 and beyond: investment related to MISO's LRTP, and the C$1.7B Lake Erie Connector.

Fortis' (FTS) finances are "incredibly strong and its dividend appears quite well covered by cash flow," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

