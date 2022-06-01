Pfizer/BioNTech completes U.S. regulatory submission for COVID shot in kids under 5
Jun. 01, 2022 7:47 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced Wednesday that the companies completed the rolling submission to the FDA for regulatory authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged six months to under five years.
- The developers of the first U.S.-authorized COVID-19 shot seek the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the mRNA-based shot at 3-µg dose, which implies a tenth of the dose used in adults.
- The EUA submission is backed by data from a Phase 2/3 trial that was designed to evaluate a three-dose regimen of the vaccine in the age group.
- A panel of outside experts of the FDA is expected to review the results on June 15, the companies said, adding that the data would also be submitted for global regulatory agencies, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
- In May, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said that a third dose of the vaccine offered during the Omicron wave generated a strong immune response in the age group.