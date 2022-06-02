Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) said on Wednesday its Collins Aerospace business was selected to produce NASA's next-generation spacesuit, as the agency pushes to replace decades-old hardware.

NASA said providing the suits and related services could be valued at a total of $3.5B over a series of missions during the next dozen years.

"The next-gen spacesuit is lighter, more modular, a better fit and easily adaptable," Collins Aerospace senior technical fellow Dan Burbank said.

NASA also chose Axiom Space Inc., a company that is organizing private flights to the International Space Station, and agency officials said having two companies to call on for suits will provide backup options and should help drive costs down as the two teams compete.

