Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) said Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent with FreeWire Technologies in support of its first electric vehicle charging program in the U.S., using its existing retail network sites to meet growing demand for EVs.

The two companies will explore opportunities to deploy FreeWire's technology within Phillips 66's (PSX) U.S. fueling stations and other strategic locations.

Phillips 66 (PSX) said it will leverage its network of ~7K branded retail fuel sites in the country with FreeWire's battery-enabled chargers.

FreeWire's Boost Charger connects to existing infrastructure without burdensome construction costs and permitting restraints.

FreeWire recently launched its new global headquarters, R&D and manufacturing facility in Newark, California, and recently raised $125M in new capital from investors including BlackRock.

